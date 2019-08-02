As the weekend's potential snow storm approaches, Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste is reminding drivers how to use chains on their tires and sharing tips for how to use them.

Your vehicle may already have all-weather tires, which are great for the rain, but they are not the best for the compact snow and ice. Studded tires can be expensive and can damage the road.

Chains are an inexpensive alternative to studded tires to give your vehicle grip on snowy or icy roads.

Trooper Batiste said drivers should take the chains out of the packaging and practice putting them on your tires. Make sure you know how to put them on your vehicle before you're stuck on the side of an icy or snowy road, and so they don't fall off your tires when you need them.

Chains are not designed to be used when driving on the freeway, or at high speeds. Trooper Batiste says they work best when driving slowly, like when driving down a residential street. Chains can actually damage the road if used on the freeway, so drive slowly.

