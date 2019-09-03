Trooper Doug Malmstrom kept his promise.

The 21-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol knew it would be hard finding a dog ejected in a car crash Tuesday night, but he still promised the owner he would find Lila the German shepherd.

More than eight hours after the crash, Malmstrom reunited Lila with her owner, Marcene Turner.

Lila is more than a pet to owner Turner.

“She’s also my companion,” said Turner. “She’s a lifesaver.”

Turner has multiple sclerosis and said Lila spent six months being trained to help Turner when she has seizure-like episodes.

A semi-truck clipped Turner’s SUV in the northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Olympia Tuesday evening.

Turner wasn’t hurt, but she started to panic once she realized Lila was no longer in the vehicle and likely had been thrown out the back window.

“It was nerve-wracking,” said Turner, “I was scared to death. I thought for sure I was going to lose her.”

Enter Trooper Malmstrom and his promise.

“It was one of those promises you make to hopefully kind of try and alleviate some of the ‘distraughtness’ and the panic,” said Malmstrom.

Malmstrom, two other troopers, and a sergeant were able to find Lila near a culvert below the freeway.

“We just don’t enforce all the law, we help people as well,” said Malmstrom. “I’m very stoked.”

Turner said it was hard coming up with the words to describe how grateful she was.

“I gave them all a hug,” said Turner, “It would probably killed me to lose her… she’s one of my children.”