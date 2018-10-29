It looks like a warm front is coming in overnight tonight with some heavy rain, but it should turn to off and on showers by early on Halloween.

Unfortunately, it now looks like showers will persist into late afternoon and evening when trick or treaters are heading out. They may be little more prevalent and heavier north of Seattle, but everyone has a chance of seeing some off and on raindrops!

However, thanks to the warm front, temperatures will be mild for trick-or-treating starting out in the mid-50s for early trick-or-treaters (a lot of the merchant trick or treating events occur between 4-6 p.m.) and even for the after dark trick-or-treaters, it should still stay near 50 all the way through 8 p.m.

By the way - looking to the future - don't forget to "Fall Backwards" early Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends and we gain an hour of sleep, definitely a treat for adults.

