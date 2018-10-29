A warm front moved through Tuesday night and gave us a round of steady rain but only off and on showers are left behind it.

During the afternoon, we should continue to see a few off and on showers but maybe a few sunbreaks mixed in. During trick-or-treating, there should just be a few light showers scattered around the Sound but overall it should be a decent evening.

And thanks to the warm front, temperatures will be mild for trick-or-treating starting out in the mid-50s for early trick-or-treaters (a lot of the merchant trick or treating events occur between 4-6 p.m.) and even for the after dark trick-or-treaters, it should still stay near 50 all the way through 8 p.m.

By the way - looking to the future - don't forget to "Fall Back" early Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends and we gain an hour of sleep, definitely a treat for adults.

