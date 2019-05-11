SEATTLE — The Seattle software engineer charged in a massive data breach earlier this year is being released from jail.

Paige Thompson was granted bond on Monday. She had to surrender her passport and will live in a halfway house. Officials also said Thompson will wear a GPS monitor and isn't allowed to use computers or the internet.

Thompson must also abstain from alcohol, non-prescribed drugs, undergo a mental health exam and follow all treatment recommendations.

Thompson was arrested in July after the FBI said she obtained personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications. There is no evidence the data was sold or distributed to others.

The breach was among the largest on record involving a major U.S. financial institution. Capital One said among the information obtained by the hacker was 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers. At least 40 lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. against Capital One following the breach, saying it failed to protect consumers. Eight other suits were filed in Canada.

Thompson is charged with wire fraud and computer fraud and abuse for the intrusion into data of companies including Capital One. The U.S. government indicated it expects to add additional charges in the case, according to the motion filed Oct. 8.

Thompson pleaded not guilty in September.

Last month, a motion to postpone Thompson's trial went through due to an "immense amount" of electronic data that's currently under review in the case.

On Monday, the court announced Thompson's trial is now set for March 2020.

