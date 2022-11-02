Treehouse Store in need of donations for King County foster children

The Treehouse Store expects to serve around 1,500 foster children between now and Christmas.

SEATTLE — There are around 8,000 kids in foster care in the state of Washington, according to the nonprofit Treehouse. In King County, many of those kids and teens come to the Treehouse Store to shop.

Everything in the Treehouse Store is free for those children and their caretakers. There is everything from bikes, to clothing, to books for kids to pick out. They upgraded the store in recent years to make sure the kids felt like they were having a department store experience.

"These are kids that experience a lot of change in their lives and it is so important to make sure that even though things might feel uncertain, that they still feel valued, they still feel like what they're getting is high-quality, and they still feel like they're important,” said Chelsea Woolford, the program manager for Material Resources at Treehouse.

The store serves kids all year long, but they see a surge in the number of visitors during the holidays, and they need more donations to meet demand. They expect around 1,500 kids to visit the store between now and Christmas.