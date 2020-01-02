SEATTLE — A large tree toppled over onto a Seattle university building late Friday night.

The tree came crashing down on top of the Seattle Pacific University Student Union Building.

The building was immediately evacuated and no one was hurt, according to an SPU spokesperson.

KING 5 got video of the tree in the daylight hours Saturday.

The building will remain closed until a structural engineer can assess the damage and the tree is removed.

It's unclear exactly what caused the tree to fall, but Seattle did experience gusty winds Friday night.

