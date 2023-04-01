Tree falls onto car in Redmond amid Wind Advisory

SEATTLE — A tree fell on a car in Redmond Wednesday evening, according to the Redmond Police Department.
The driver of the car was uninjured, according to a department tweet. The tree is blocking all lanes of Northeast 116th Street. Redmond public works crews are on the scene for tree removal.
The westbound lane of 165 Place Northeast and the eastbound lane of 162nd Avenue Northeast are closed with no estimated time of reopening.
A large tree also fell in West Seattle Wednesday evening, interrupting transit routes and causing traffic delays.
The tree fell on 35th Avenue between Southwest Avalon Way and Southwest Snoqualmie street, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).
Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.
King County Metro tweeted that delays are expected on the RapidRide C Line and along routes 21, 50, 55 and 773 due to downed power lines at 35th Avenue and Southwest Avalon Way.
A tree branch also pierced the top of a UPS truck in the Littletree area of Redmond. Paul Randal posted a picture on twitter of the damage. He said the UPS driver was not in the truck at the time and was uninjured.
Tree branch pierces UPS truck in Redmond
Gustier winds were forecast to arrive Wednesday evening, with a Wind Advisory in effect for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands, including Everett, North Bend, the Cascade Foothills of King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties and cities along the coast.
Winds will begin to ease Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.
The winds have already blown down tree limbs and caused power outages in some areas.
The NWS urges people to use extra caution while driving, secure outdoor objects and have a plan in place in case they do briefly lose electricity.