Tree falls onto car in Redmond amid Wind Advisory

A large tree fell down in West Seattle creating transit delays and knocking down power lines. Also in Redmond, a tree branch pierced the top of a UPS truck.

SEATTLE — A tree fell on a car in Redmond Wednesday evening, according to the Redmond Police Department.

The driver of the car was uninjured, according to a department tweet. The tree is blocking all lanes of Northeast 116th Street. Redmond public works crews are on the scene for tree removal.

The westbound lane of 165 Place Northeast and the eastbound lane of 162nd Avenue Northeast are closed with no estimated time of reopening.

**ROAD CLOSURE** Tree down across all lanes of NE 116th St. Driver uninjured. City Public Works crews are on scene for tree removal. WB lane of 165 PL NE is closed and EB lane of 162 Ave. NE is closed. No estimated time of reopening. Updates coming as we receive them. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/3PJiqUVcvF — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) January 5, 2023

A large tree also fell in West Seattle Wednesday evening, interrupting transit routes and causing traffic delays.

The tree fell on 35th Avenue between Southwest Avalon Way and Southwest Snoqualmie street, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

King County Metro tweeted that delays are expected on the RapidRide C Line and along routes 21, 50, 55 and 773 due to downed power lines at 35th Avenue and Southwest Avalon Way.

Expect delays on RapidRide C Ln, & rts. 21, 50, 55 & 773 due to downed power lines at 35th Ave SW & SW Avalon Wy. — King County Metro Transit Alerts 🚏🚍⚠️ (@kcmetroalerts) January 5, 2023

A tree branch also pierced the top of a UPS truck in the Littletree area of Redmond. Paul Randal posted a picture on twitter of the damage. He said the UPS driver was not in the truck at the time and was uninjured.

Gustier winds were forecast to arrive Wednesday evening, with a Wind Advisory in effect for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands, including Everett, North Bend, the Cascade Foothills of King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties and cities along the coast.

Winds will begin to ease Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

The winds have already blown down tree limbs and caused power outages in some areas.

The NWS urges people to use extra caution while driving, secure outdoor objects and have a plan in place in case they do briefly lose electricity.