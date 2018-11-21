Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of travel every year. This Thanksgiving, 54.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home, a 4.8 percent increase over last year.

Whether you're traveling by car, plane, or ferry, make sure to plan ahead and prepare to exercise patience during the inevitable delays.

The first round of showers will push into Puget Sound early Wednesday for a rainy day ahead. Then a cold front will move through later in the day, leaving behind decreasing showers overnight Wednesday.

We will see a pause in the rain Thanksgiving morning with only a few off-and-on showers, but steady rain will develop again Thanksgiving afternoon and evening with a cool breeze.

Flying through Sea-Tac International Airport

Nearly one million passengers will travel through Sea-Tac International Airport this Thanksgiving. The busiest travel days are Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the following Sunday and Monday.

Wednesday travel could be the worst travel day. Sea-Tac International Airport is expected to screen more than 64,000 departing passengers, according to the TSA. The busiest travel times are expected between 5-7 a.m., 9-10 a.m., around 2 p.m., and 8-10 p.m.

Download the new Sea-Tac Airport app to check security wait times, flight alerts, and parking spot reminders.

Arrive early: Sea-Tac officials recommend two hours ahead for domestic flights and three hours early for international travel.

WSDOT's recommended drive times

Millions of people are expected to hit the road, driving to their Thanksgiving destination this year.

To help you plan, WSDOT has released its holiday travel charts so you will know when the roads will be particularly clogged on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, Interstate 5 between Tacoma and Olympia, and between Bellingham and the Candian Border, and US 2 over Stevens Pass.

A cold front will bring cooler air to the passes, dropping snow levels down to 4,000 feet Wednesday late afternoon and early Thursday so we could see snow at Stevens and White Passes, as well as the higher passes.

Snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet on Snoqualmie Pass late Thanksgiving night and 2,500 feet on Friday, so the passes may be snowy Friday. Another cold front will move through early Friday.

Washington State Ferries says plan ahead, be patient

Longer wait times can be expected at ferry docks and Canadian border crossings throughout the holiday weekend. Washington State Ferries says nearly 350,000 travelers will ride a ferry between Wednesday and Sunday.

The longest wait times westbound are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, and Thursday morning, according to WSF. Eastbound delays should peak Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Sign up for ferry travel alerts to get real-time updates. If you're taking a vehicle to the San Juan Islands, Sidney, BC or Port Townsend/Coupeville routes, it's advised you make a reservation.

