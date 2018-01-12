A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska led to delayed arrivals at Sea-Tac Airport Friday.

Cindy Mills was on a flight from Anchorage to Seattle that left right before the earthquake struck. When she landed, her phone was filled with text messages.

"My coworkers were checking on me," said Mills.

Soon, she started to see the damage in her home state.

"We started seeing the pictures on Facebook, and it was eerie," said Mills.

Related | Dozens of aftershocks follow 7.0 earthquake in Anchorage

Linda and Elwin Nowa, of Chehalis, received a text message about the quake from their son, Andrew. He was supposed to travel with his family from Anchorage to Seattle Friday.

It left Linda wondering.

"Just what their status was? Were they going to be able to get out of there," she asked.

Andrew’s flight was a few hours late, but the family did arrive after 6 p.m. with a story to tell. He was traveling with his wife, Erin, and kids, Landon and Lanie.

"I just grabbed them, got under some beams, and hung on," said Andrew. "We were about ten feet from the gate when it started shaking. Lights went out; stuff was falling from the ceiling.”

The Nowa family is just grateful to end the day together.

Also see | Washington and Alaska share scary earthquake parallels

© 2018 KING