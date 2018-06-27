A deeply divided Supreme Court upheld President Trump's immigration travel ban against predominantly Muslim countries Tuesday as a legitimate exercise of executive branch authority. Washington state has been one of the leaders in the fight against the President's efforts.

The 5-4 ruling reverses a series of lower court decisions that had struck down the ban as Illegal or unconstitutional. It hands a major victory to Trump, who initiated the battle to ban travelers a week after assuming office last year. It was a defeat for Hawaii and other states that had challenged the action, as well as immigration rights groups.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued the opinion, supported by the court's other four conservatives. The four liberal justices dissented.

The president had vowed to ban Muslims during the 2016 presidential campaign and continued his attacks on Twitter after his election. But the high court said those statements did not constitute evidence of religious discrimination.

The legal battle began immediately after Trump issued his first travel ban in January 2017. That 90-day ban on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and a 120-day ban on refugees worldwide, was struck down by federal district and appeals courts the following month.

Trump's second version, issued in March 2017, dropped Iraq from the list of affected nations and exempted visa- and green card-holders. It fared no better, getting struck down last spring before the Supreme Court ruled a year ago that travelers without close ties to the USA could be barred while vetting procedures were reviewed.

After Trump issued his third version in September — subtracting Sudan, adding Chad, North Korea and government officials of Venezuela, setting separate criteria for each country and making it indefinite rather than temporary — federal courts again struck it down. In December, the justices allowed it to go into effect, and in January, they scheduled it for oral argument.

Hanging in the balance were nearly 150 million residents of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Chad, also majority-Muslim, was removed from the list in April. North Korea and Venezuela are not part of the legal battle.

The case reached the Supreme Court from two liberal federal appeals courts — the 9th, based in San Francisco, and the 4th, based in Richmond, Va. Those courts and the district judges below said courts can and should examine the purpose behind government actions; that Trump's words revealed his purpose to be, at least in part, banning Muslims; that his initial focus on six majority-Muslim nations was a means to that end; and that Trump as president cannot distance himself from Trump as candidate.

WATCH: Professor explains SCOTUS ruling

Indeed, most of the judges who issued rulings on Trump's travel ban said his statements as a candidate, president-elect and president were relevant.

"These statements, taken together, provide direct, specific evidence of what motivated both (executive orders): President Trump’s desire to exclude Muslims from the United States," Chief Judge Roger Gregory wrote for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in a 10-3 ruling.

Neal Katyal, a former U.S. acting solicitor general who represented Hawaii and immigration rights groups before the high court, contended in legal papers that "for over a year, the president campaigned on the pledge, never retracted, that he would ban Muslims from entering the United States."

On the other side, some judges and legal analysts argued that campaign promises should be off-limits, or at least dwarfed by government actions that are not overtly discriminatory.

Judges and legal analysts who defended the travel ban argued that Trump's words cannot form the basis for a constitutional violation. It takes too much interpretation, they said, to read anti-Muslim bias into an executive order or proclamation that, on its surface, is devoid of religious content.

Several judges went further, arguing that campaign promises should be off-limits, or at least dwarfed by government actions that are not overtly discriminatory.

"Opening the door to the use of campaign statements to inform the text of later executive orders has no rational limit," 4th Circuit Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote in a dissent. He mused that such past history could extend to "statements from a previous campaign, or from a previous business conference, or from college."

Reaction from Washington state

Faith leaders and community groups gathered in front of the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse in downtown Seattle to protest the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the travel ban.

It's the same courthouse where the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals held arguments in Hawaii's challenge to the executive order last year; the courthouse named for a World War II soldier whose parents were sent to a Japanese internment camp.

"William Kenzo Nakamura died in Sicily fighting for his country while his family was interned in Idaho," said one of the demonstrators, referencing the building behind him.

WATCH: ACLU of Washington reacts to SCOTUS ruling

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her dissent, pointed to what she called a “stark parallel” between today's action and one in 1944, Korematsu, that justified the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

Read Full Opinion

But Chief Justice John Roberts firmly disagreed, calling Korematsu gravely wrong and writing "it has no place in law,” citing the dissent from 1944.

Roberts described the travel ban as a "facially neutral policy,” but faith leaders and community groups protesting Tuesday loudly disagreed.

“I absolutely see a parallel especially as someone who is Muslim now,” said Tessa Watanabe, a fourth generation Japanese American who says her grandmother was sent to an internment camp.

She also converted to Islam last year and says she's heard the stories from friends and Muslims impacted by the travel order.

“They can't get their cousins, their relatives, their grandparents, they can't get anybody from their family over here, simply because of where they came from." She said

While the Trump administration cites national security concerns as the reason for restricting travel, local Muslim leaders say the order has not only separated families but also infused fear and uncertainty in their community.

“I am starting to lose hope. I have lost hope already,” said Watanabe.

The decision from the nation's highest court comes at a time when the immigration debate is only intensifying and raging on multiple fronts. In fact, Tuesday’s demonstration against the travel ban briefly merged with an immigration march that made its way down 5th Avenue around the same time.

“The one thing I do have hope in, is the people who are here,” Watanabe continued pointing to the crowd behind her. “I think people are paying attention now.”

Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the ruling disappointing, but noted that this is not the same case Washington state litigated against the original travel ban.

“Hawaii litigated this case," Ferguson said in a statement. "Washington state was not a party. Washington state successfully defeated the Trump Administration’s original travel ban. The Trump Administration chose not to appeal our victory to the Supreme Court, and paid our court costs. The third travel ban, affirmed by the Supreme Court today, is narrower than the travel ban Washington defeated last year. For example, the original travel ban applied to individuals with valid visas and green card holders. Our efforts made a real difference in the impacts of this policy. That said, today’s decision rejecting Hawaii’s challenge to a narrower version of the travel ban is disappointing.”

Governor Jay Inslee released a strongly-worded statement opposing the ruling:

“It is abhorrent that, in a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the president’s Muslim ban, apparently turning a blind eye to the president’s own words and our country’s constitutional protections against discrimination. The president has made it clear that his Muslim ban and refugee policies were never intended to be about national security, but instead discrimination against certain people for their cultures and religious beliefs.

“Today’s decision will hurt families and individuals and goes against our nation’s history and constitutional protections against discrimination. It also reinforces anti-Muslim animus.

“The Court has used 'national security' to affirm policies like the internment of Japanese Americans, as in the Korematsu case, a shameful error in judgment that catered to the popular bigotry of the day and hurt so many people under a facade of national security.

"I look out my window on Bainbridge Island every day and see reminders of where many local families were marched into internment camps.

“While in today's ruling the Court expressly overruled Korematsu, this decision violates the spirit of that reversal and replaces one profoundly bad decision with another.

“I remain more committed than ever in ensuring that Washington state remains a place where all people are welcomed, honored and accepted. That is why earlier this year I signed a new law that prevents disclosing religious affiliation to the federal government. The law puts new restrictions on information about a person's religious affiliation that can be shared by employers, state government officials, and law enforcement.

"Today's decision proves that the intended checks and balances on a rogue president have failed. Discrimination should never be accepted in this country. This is a clarion call for action from all of us.

© 2018 KING