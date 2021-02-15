Winter weather cancels trash service Monday for some areas of Puget Sound

Customers north of I-90 in King County and in south Snohomish County will not be serviced Monday, Feb. 15 due to winter weather conditions.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republic Services announced Sunday it will not be servicing some customers in Puget Sound on Monday due to the winter weather conditions and concern for public safety.

Customers north of I-90 will not be serviced on Monday. This includes customers in Bellevue, North Bend, Clyde Hill, Lake Forest Park, and Sammamish.

Customers in south Snohomish County will also not be serviced on Monday, according to Republic Services. This includes customers in Monroe, Snohomish, Sultan, and Lake Stevens.

People are asked to remove their bins from the curb. Republic Services said people can put out double their usual amount at no extra charge on the next regular service day.

Following record snowfall this weekend, heavy rain is expected to pick up in the Puget Sound region and freezing rain is possible going into Monday morning.