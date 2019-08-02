Trash has begun piling up across Western Washington as snow and cold weather has forced trash collection services to postpone pickup.

Yvette Lapacek Olson, who works at Starbucks in Kirkland’s Rose Hill neighborhood, shared photos Thursday of trash overflowing from garbage and recycling containers.

Garbage overflowed from collection bins after a snowstorm forced pickup cancelations.

Yvette Lapacek Olson

Waste Management Northwest canceled service Monday and Tuesday across King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island Counties after several inches of snow fell and subfreezing temperatures caused snowmelt to refreeze on roadways. Service in Kitsap County was canceled Monday.

With another 4-8 inches of snow in the forecast through Saturday, Waste Management Northwest canceled pickup in Snohomish County near Marysville on Friday morning. Check alerts for changes in garbage pickup here.

Jackie Lang, a Waste Management spokesperson, said cancelation decisions are made with safety in mind for employees and the community.

“We monitor conditions 24/7 and begin scouting routes in wee hours of the morning,” Lang said.

At this point, Lang said Waste Management is still planning to collect Saturday, but not on Sunday due to conditions. The organization is also working with the city on a contingency plan.

RELATED: Timeline of snowstorm in Western Washington

If your garbage pickup was canceled due to severe weather, Waste Management Northwest will accept twice the regular amount on the next regular collection day for no extra charge.

Customers are also encouraged to remove snow accumulation near waste bins or move bins to a more accessible location to ensure pickup.