Trash overflowing as more people flock to Washington public lands this summer

WASHINGTON — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says the increased use of public lands this summer is leading to a build-up of trash.

The department released photos on its Facebook page Friday that shows trash piled up in bathrooms and on boat docks.

"Our staff works hard every week performing general maintenance at these sites, but as one Eastern Washington access manager noted, in past years they could fill up four bags of litter in one week, but 'this year I’m lucky if I don’t fill up four bags in a day,'" wrote WDFW in its Facebook post.

The increased use is putting a strain on already busy destinations in Washington state.

WDFW said people can help by packing out their trash, especially if a garbage can is already full. They also noted not to use toilets as trash cans. "It makes it very difficult (and expensive) to pump these facilities out," said WDFW.