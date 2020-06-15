Trans Mountain pipeline has oil leak at Canadian station

The leak released between 940 and 1,195 barrels of light crude oil that was contained on Trans Mountain property.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - The Trans Mountain pipeline temporarily shut down over the weekend due to an oil spill at a Canadian pump station.

According to a press release from Trans Mountain, the pipeline leaked at the Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Saturday.

The pipeline carries about 300,000 barrels of crude oil and fuel each day in Canada. A portion of the pipeline stretching about 69 miles delivers oil across Washington state.

Trans Mountain Corporation said the leak at the station about 10 miles north of Sumas, Washington, released between 940 and 1,195 barrels of light crude oil that was contained on Trans Mountain property.