A popular transit service is expanding this weekend for hikers from Seattle and the Eastside who want to traverse Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, Mailbox Peak, and the Issaquah Alps without having to fight for parking.

King County says Trailhead Direct will launch its Mailbox Peak route Saturday from a satellite parking lot in North Bend. Check out the schedule and stops

The first route started April 21 with service from the Mount Baker light rail station and Eastgate park-and-ride to multiple trailheads in the Issaquah Alps.

The second route, which started May 19, goes from the Capitol Hill Link light rail station to Mount Si and Mount Teneriffe. There are also stops at Eastgate and North Bend park-and-rides.

Weekend and holiday transit service cost $2.50 until July, then it goes up to $2.75. ORCA cards, Transit Go Mobile ticket, or cash are accepted.

Each van can take up to two bikes. Dogs are allowed at the driver's discretion. If you have a larger, non-service dog that will take up room, you may need to pay an additional fare.

© 2018 KING