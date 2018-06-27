A travel trailer was destroyed in a crash just 20 minutes after a couple purchased it in Kitsap County.

Washington State Patrol blocked several southbound lanes of State Route 3 north of Trigger Avenue Tuesday afternoon when the trailer overturned, according to Trooper Chelsea Hodgson.

The two left lanes are blocked on SB SR 3 just north of Trigger in Kitsap County due to an overturned travel trailer. No injuries. We only have one lane open for traffic so please be patient as you come through the scene.

The trailer was being towed by a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the center lane. The driver, an Auburn woman, stated the trailer began to sway. The driver was unable to gain control. The trailer overturned and landed on its top in the left lane.

The Auburn driver told WSP the trailer began to sway and she was unable to gain control. The trailer overturned and landed on its top in the left lane.

Both the driver and passenger walked away without injuries. The couple had just bought the trailer and were on their way home.

Hodgson said the driver will not be cited.

"Unbeknownst to them, the trailer has pressure treated 2x6 boards underneath, making the trailer heavier than they believed," Hodgson tweeted.

The driver will not be cited. Unbeknownst to them, the trailer has pressure treated 2x6 boards underneath, making the trailer heavier than they believed.

