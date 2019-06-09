SUMNER, Wash. — Construction at a major interchange in Sumner will start Monday as part of a project to alleviate traffic issues in the area.

According to city of Sumner engineer Michael Kosa, the interchange at Traffic Avenue and State Route 410 has been causing major backups for commuters for years.

On Monday, crews will begin the project to build a bridge parallel to the one that already exists at the interchange to expand the number of lanes from two to four.

The city is asking that drivers be patient during construction.

"After the project is complete, we expect to see that seven and a half minute reduction in the average commute through that area and that's very exciting to us. It's exciting to the city where we see a lot of back up in town because of this problem," said Kosa.

Drivers can expect some lane narrowing, and construction will likely be completed in December 2020.

"The good news is that we are not going to be shutting down lanes on a regular basis, especially during peak hours," Kosa said. "We know how difficult it is to get through the area right now, so we expect any closures to occur during nighttime hours or weekends."

A 14-foot bike and pedestrian pathway will also be added as part of the project.

City staff ask that drivers be aware of crews who will be very close to the road during construction in order to keep them safe.

For updates on the project or more information, visit the city's website.

