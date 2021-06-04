Traffic control flagger in Redmond shoots at delivery driver's vehicle over parking spot

The 62-year-old traffic control flagger allegedly got into an altercation with the delivery driver and fired one shot at the driver's vehicle, hitting the hubcap.

REDMOND, Wash. — A man hired to do traffic control for a construction project in Redmond is now facing charges after shooting a delivery driver's vehicle over a parking spot.

According to Redmond police, the 62-year-old traffic control flagger was working near the intersection of NE Turing Street and 156th Avenue NE Friday when he got into an altercation with a delivery driver over where their vehicle was parked.

The situation escalated before police arrived and the flagger, who holds a valid Washington Concealed Pistol License, fired a gun at the delivery driver's vehicle, hitting a hubcap, police said.

When police responded they determined the flagger allegedly aimed his personally owned handgun at the deliver driver and then shot at the vehicle.

Neither party was injured. The flagger was arrested for felony assault in the second-degree and taken to the King County Jail, police said.

Police said the flagger works for an agency that hires out traffic controllers for certain jobs, but more specifics were not available Friday. The delivery driver was an independent contractor, police said.