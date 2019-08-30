A tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday evening and is causing major traffic delays on northbound I-5 in Seattle.

The crash happened on northbound I-5 at South Oregon Street shortly after 7:00 p.m.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Harborview Medical Center with minor injuries, said Washington State Patrol.

Jamie Layton was nearby when the crash happened and captured the above video when the semi-truck first caught fire.

The fire is out now, but crews are still working to clean up the mess.

Washington State Patrol said all northbound traffic is being moved off of I-5 at Michigan.