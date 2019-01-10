THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5.

Toxic algae were identified at Pattison Lake in Thurston County this week, prompting a health warning.

The Board of County Commissioners issued a warning, saying lab results showed the algae bloom is producing unsafe levels of microcystin.

The report said toxin levels at the sample site are 6.4 ug/L. The Washington state advisory level for microcystin is 6.0 ug/L.

When a toxic algae bloom is present, health officials recommend taking extra precautions to avoid the health risks posed by potential toxins.

Do not drink the lake water

Avoid contact with water containing algae

Do not swim or water ski in areas with algae

Keep pets and livestock away from where algae blooms are present

Do not eat fish that come from the lake during an algae bloom

Avoid areas of scum when boating

Health officials will collect weekly samples at Pattison Lake until the algae bloom clears.

In the meantime, you can find out more about toxic algae blooms and the health risks here.

RELATED: Presence of dangerous biotoxin stops shellfish harvesting on Washington’s coast

RELATED: Grays Harbor County issues warning for toxic blue-green algae