BURLINGTON, Washington — The roar of a pair of World War II bombers transports Mel Johnson back more than 70 years to the battlefields of Italy where he fought fascism in the Allied war effort.

He remembers waves of B-25 bombers filling the skies.

"I'd see then coming back from a bombing run and some of them would be crippled," he recalls. "You just hoped they'd make it back home."

Johnson, his son, grandson and great-grandson were among the crowd at Skagit Regional Airport on Monday where they toured the B-25 and B-17 aircraft.

The planes were World War II workhorses that are now part of the Commemorative Air Force Museum's tour of the country.

For Mel's grandson, Brennan, it's a way to tell his own child about his grandfather's generation and the sacrifices they made.

"The biggest key is to remember, to pass on the legacy and the memories of what they did and what they fought for," says Brennan.

There are just a few dozen of these war birds that can still fly.

Each has its own story.

B-25 Flight Engineer Paul Hlavaty says it's the stories of the veterans themselves that mean the most.

"These guys were 18 or 19-years-old at the time. Every once in a while, one of them will start us telling their stories, stories they've never told anybody before," says Hlavaty. "It's such an honor. I get kind of emotional just talking about it."

Now 97, Johnson hopes these flying museums will serve as a reminder from his generation to the latest generation that the lessons of war should never be forgotten.

"I hope they never have to use them again," he says, "but I'm not too sure."

You can tour these planes all week at Skagit Regional Airport.

For a fee, you can book a ride on one of the bombers Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

