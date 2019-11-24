SEATTLE — The Seattle Festival of Trees Guild has been creating and selling Christmas trees for 42 years to support the Seattle Children's Autism Center and uncompensated care at Seattle Children's Hospital.

You can tour the display for free at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in downtown Seattle and even put in a bid to purchase one of the elaborate trees.

Last year, the event raised a grand total of $565,000 to benefit Seattle Children's.

The themes of this year's trees include The Nutcracker, Hugging Santa, Evergreen Elegance and a Beary Elegant Christmas.

Trees are dedicated to current or past patients from Seattle Children's. They try to match the tree theme to the age of the child.

Tree sales end on December 2 at 7 p.m. As of Sunday, only three trees remain for sale.

You can still help and donate to the Festival of Trees. Donations are appreciated to help off-set the cost of producing trees and hosting events.

There's also a giant gingerbread house in the lobby and the Teddy Bear Suite opens on November 29, it's a guestroom decorated with a ton of teddy bears and Christmas decorations.

Learn more here