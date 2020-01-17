Ferry schedules should return to normal by Tuesday, Jan. 21 amid construction of the new Colman Dock in downtown Seattle.

Contractors are expected to work through this weekend to get Slip 3 back up and running after both the Bremerton and Bainbridge Island runs were consolidated onto one ferry slip.

Operating out of one slip made it easier for contractors to efficiently complete work, which includes removing the remainder of the old terminal, removing old wooden piles, and driving in new steel piles that will support a new passenger terminal.

Long term improvements to the dock will make it more seismically stable in case of an earthquake.

There’s a lot to this $455 million dollar project. The long-term plans include retail spaces and new passenger-only ferry facilities.

