Tougo Coffee reopens Yesler Terrace location after reported burglary

The 13-year-old local cafe has survived a recession, gentrification, the current global pandemic, and now a break-in.

SEATTLE — 2020 has proved to be a year of ups and downs for small businesses.

On top of dealing with the global pandemic, the remaining location of Tougo Coffee is back open days after being burglarized.

"It hurt a lot, because I've been working really, really hard. Since the start of this pandemic to provide the space for people to come and be comforted," said Brian Wells, owner of Tougo Coffee.

Tougo Coffee has outlasted a recession, global pandemic and now a break-in.

"He stole the physical items we need to operate the business. He stole our iPad, the cash register all of these accessories that go with our technology to help us run the business," Wells said.

Wells says someone broke through the front door of Tougo's Yesler Terrace location on Wednesday.

"You know it's unfortunate that the person that broke in couldn't just come to the shop and say hey, 'I'm hungry, do you have any food,'" Well said.

Wells says Tougo prides itself on being a brave space for people to feel comfortable and accepted.

The coffee house has a dwindling footprint after its Washington State Convention Center and Central District locations recently shut down.

"After 13-year operation up in the Central District, and that cafe was closed, primarily due to the ending of my lease through gentrification, has a lot to do with that, gentrification being the main one and the loss of my lease and then COVID-19 precipitated the closure a little bit earlier than expected," said Wells.

Wells says he's using the ups and downs of this year to focus on keeping Tougo's mission alive.

"It's motivating, you know, when somebody tries to knock you down you just rise above," Wells said.