The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado with a preliminary rating of EF-1 touched down Friday evening in Mason County near Shelton.

The tornado had winds estimated between 90 and 100 miles per hour.

It traveled over ground for approximately 0.68 miles before moving over the water of Pickering Passage and dissipating as a water spout, according to the National Weather Service.

No one was hurt.

NWS sent a team to the area Saturday afternoon to survey the damage.

The team said the damage path was up to 90 yards in length and the tornado was on the ground for approximately 5 minutes.

Some trees were uprooted, and falling trees impacted two homes in the area. One of the homes had two trees fall on its roof.