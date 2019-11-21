SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video is from the first data released on the tunnel tolls.

Tolling on the SR 99 tunnel through Seattle has been in effect since Nov. 9 and the first wave of toll bills for drivers without a Good To Go! pass are in the mail.

Drivers who receive a bill in the mail will be charged an extra $2.

When you get your paper bill, you can pay online, in person at a Good To Go! customer service center in Bellevue and Seattle, over the phone or by sending a check in the mail.

The easiest way to pay is online at mygoodtogo.com. You'll just need the notice number listed on your bill (it begins with a "TB,") and your license plate number. You can find both of these on the first page of your toll bill:

Due dates are listed on the bill. If you don't pay your toll bill within 15 days, you should receive a second toll bill with a $5 late fee. If you don't pay your toll within 80 days, you'll receive a notice of civil penalty in the amount of $40 for each unpaid toll.

In some cases, overdue bills can prevent someone from being able to renew their Washington state car tabs.

Patricia Michaud, the Customer Service Operations Manager with WSDOT, said on Monday that it's important to make sure your address is up to date to make sure the bill gets to you on time.

Depending on how often you use toll roads, bills can take up to a month to arrive in the mail, so don't panic if you still haven't received one. Toll bills are mailed to the address listed on the vehicle's registration with Department of Licensing.

Michaud said there are many reasons why a bill wouldn't make it in the mail: wrong credit card information, a recently sold car with different plates, or outdated information with the Department of Licensing.

"It depends on the situation. But often, when they get caught off guard, they've moved and haven't updated their address with the Department of Licensing and we'll take care of it. We'll work with the customer to resolve it," Michaud said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends drivers use a Good To Go! pass.

With a Good To Go! pass, the toll payment will automatically be deducted from your account when you drive through the tunnel. Drivers can also manually replenish their accounts or pay in cash, but that must be done in person at a walk-in center.

WSDOT offers four different types of Good To Go! passes:

A sticker

Flex Pass

Motorcycle Pass

License plate Pass

For more information visit the Good To Go! website.

Make sure you activate your Good To Go pass before using it. It's also important to make sure your credit card information attached to the account is updated so you don't receive a separate bill going through the tolled tunnel.

Here’s a breakdown of the tolling schedule:

Weekdays:

6-7 a.m. – $1.25

7-9 a.m. – $1.50

9 a.m.-3 p.m. – $1.25

3-6 p.m. – $2.25

6-11 p.m. –$1.25

11 p.m.-6 a.m. – $1

Weekends: $1

