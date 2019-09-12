BELLEVUE, Wash. — As ski resorts in western Washington begin opening for the season, now is as good a time as any to get your gear if you're planning to hit the slopes.

Tracy Gibbons of Ski PNW, an ownership group with several ski shops in the state, has been outfitting people for the mountains for nearly 40 years.

“That’s the part that I really love is knowing that you can do it as a family sport for many many years,” Gibbons said.

If you're a beginner to skiing or snowboarding, brace yourself for the price tag of the gear, but don't let it stop you from enjoying the slopes.

Here are some tips from Gibbons on gear essentials and how to save a little at the cash register:

Don't skimp on waterproof pants. Expect to pay around $150 for pants and another $300 for a jacket.

Wear a helmet -- no exceptions

You'll need boots, too. With all that, you're looking at probably around $700.

If you're outfitting the entire family, things can get expensive fast. But you can save by getting used gear, especially for children who will grow out of their boots or pants within a season.

Wonderland Gear Exchange is a consignment shop in Ballard that offers a variety of used gear for the winter season. Customers can buy and sell used outdoors equipment, everything from hiking, biking, skiing, camping and more.

Another option is to rent the equipment you need. Gibbons' shop in Bellevue offers season-long kids rentals for about $170.

Once you have your gear, it's time to head to the mountain. But what if you have no idea how to use the skis or snowboard attached to your feet?

The Summit at Snoqualmie offers a variety of lesson programs for children and adults, but know it can be pricey as well.

For example, they offer a four-week program for 4 to 6-year-olds for the cost of $370.

So, now that you have your gear and maybe you've had a lesson or two, where can you go?

Crystal Mountain opened for snow enthusiasts over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Stevens Pass is still waiting for a bit more snow before they can open. When they do, though, visitors can experience the perks of two new chair lifts at the pass.

“Nothing gets us more excited than introducing new people to the great sport of skiing and snowboarding,” said Rich Perkins of Stevens Pass.

