With much-needed relief finally able to reach the affected regions of Indonesia, it can be hard to know the best way to help families in need.

The eastern Indonesian island of Sulawesi was hit with a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Friday, triggering a 20-foot high tsunami washing out the city of Palu. More than 1,400 people have been confirmed killed.

In most cases, donating money is the most efficient way to help in a disaster, according to experts. Sending goods like food and water comes with risks and sometimes makes it harder to reach the people who need it.

Before donating to a charity, consider checking out CharityNavigator.org. The site allows users to plug in an organization to see how it spends its donations, and whether the operation is legitimate.

Charity Watch, a site through The American Institute of Philanthropy, offers a few benchmarks to consider.

One, a charity should spend at least 75 percent of its budget on program services. And two, the charity should spend no more than $25 to raise $100.

Organizations like World Concern, based in Shoreline, says it's teams are now in the impact zone of Indonesia and says a cash donation can go a long way right now.

"Every dollar spent today will help someone today," said Chris Sheach, deputy director of disaster response for World Concern.

