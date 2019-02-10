A new project breaking ground in Orting will soon house dozens of homeless veterans.

A field behind existing veteran housing will soon be filled with tiny homes called the Orting Veterans Village.

Marcus Taylor was once a homeless Navy veteran who now works as a homeless advocate. He hopes the project will help others avoid a situation like he was in.

“This day, to me, means a lot. Not only does it provide second chances to veterans that have served our country, but it’s a needed resource in our community right now,” Taylor said.

The tiny home village will serve as permanent housing for 35 veterans. The project is lead by Quixote Communities, a non-profit with similar communities in Olympia.

Orting Veterans Village

“The average rate of someone staying is about three years. And for some of those folks, that’s the longest they’ve lived somewhere at all – and for them, that is success,” said Jaycie Osterberg of Quixote Communities.

The Orting Veterans Village starts by getting veterans off the streets and into a supportive environment.

“But they also have this community, this built-in support and a place where they belong and where they feel like they are a part of this community. And I think that’s what really makes this work,” Osterberg said.

Taylor agrees. “I know it can work. I know this can work, this is a definite needed project and a solution to a lot of problems."

