Suspect in custody after 4 hurt in shooting at Timberview High School, officials say

Arlington police say that a fight between two students prompted the shooting.

Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD, police said. The suspect is in custody and he will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a gun, police said.

Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School. The school has been given the "all clear." There is no threat to the public.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was taken into custody. Police say he turned himself in to police with a lawyer.

What we know:

Police said they believe the suspect and another student got into a fight and it prompted the shooting, according to Arlington assistant police chief Kevin Kolbye.

According to preliminary information, the suspect shot multiple people and immediately fled the scene.

Four people were hurt, police said. Three were students. The fourth was an "older person" that may be a teacher, police said.

Students were being reunited with parents and guardians at Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane in Mansfield. In an update, police said all students had been evacuated from the school building and most students had been reunited.

No threat remains.

Suspect identified

Simpkins was identified as the suspect hours before his arrest. He was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m. and is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they did recover a .45 caliber weapon near the scene, although the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is still trying to determine whether it was the one used in the shooting.

Police were searching for his vehicle, a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY 6260. The vehicle was later found at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie.

During the search for Simpkins, police and SWAT units were seen in the neighborhood where he lives and the street was blocked off. There were US Marshals at the scene.

The victims

Four people were hurt over the course of the situation, police said. Two had gunshot wounds.

Three were students, and the fourth was an "older person" that may be a teacher, police said.

As of the latest update, three victims were reported to be "OK." One victim, a 15-year-old student, was out of surgery and is recovering in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

Another victim, an 25-year-old man, did not have to undergo surgery and is in "good condition." Another teenage female victim was possibly grazed by bullet or injured in some way, and is expected to be released.

A fourth person, a pregnant woman, was believed to have been hurt in a fall during the initial response. She was treated at the scene and released.

Parents and students

Timberview High School and Early College High School parents and guardians were being reunited with their students at the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane, police said.

Officers were at the scene and were processing each of the 1,700 students. Students were being bussed to that location.

Inside the school became a huge forensic scene as investigators began processing evidence.

Minny Aceves, a parent who was texting her son from outside of Timberview HS spoke to WFAA at the scene.

"The teachers were being taken in, and they said two people are in surgery...I don't know. I don't know," Aceves said. "I just know my kid is in there and he's scared and they're in the dark. Police are going up and down."

Another parent told WFAA her son contacted her as the shooting was happening, and her son was "so calm."

"No one woke up this morning thinking that this was going to happen. I mean, these children are just going through so much right now…and I just ask y’all to pray. Pray for these kids, pray for the parents, pray for the staff," the mother said.

She also said there needs to be better security in schools.

"My view is that I feel that there needs to be some kind of security, a tight security. And I’m not saying that Timberview failed, but that child got through. I don’t know if he was a student in the class, I don’t think he was. But he got through. We can’t have that."

Counseling services will be provided for students and parents at the arts center. All afterschool activities were also canceled for the rest of the day.

Impact to other Arlington schools

Several Arlington schools were placed on lockout, but the lockout has since been lifted at all campuses.

A lockout means that all exterior doors are locked from the inside.

The district said all students and teachers in those schools were safe and that classes would continue as police investigated the scene at Timberview. Police said they were also increasing their presence at all of the schools in Arlington.

"Arlington ISD officials have offered their full support to the Mansfield ISD, including mutual aid from the Arlington ISD security teams, counselors, crisis communications or any other requests Mansfield ISD makes," the Arlington ISD release said.

The investigation

Police are now working to piece together what led up to the shooting, including reviewing a video that began circulating on social media of a fight allegedly inside the school.

While police said that the suspect was visible in the video, they said they were still working to confirm when the fight took place, including whether it happened before the day of the shooting.

Listen below to police addressing the video:

Gov. Abbott reacts

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the Timberview High School shooting before a press conference at the border in the Mission on Wednesday afternoon.

"We grieve for everyone who's been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever," Abbott said. "We as a state, working with the local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is swiftly and effectively prosecuted."

Abbott said he was confident that the suspect, identified by police as 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins, would be located by authorities soon. Simpkins was arrested a short time after.

