Tim Oshie sits in a chair on Monday, smiling ear to ear about the adversity overcome, and sacrifices made on the way to the Stanley Cup.

It has not been a rise without twists, and turns.

I'm proud of him, so fortunate we have this right now," says Oshie, of Everett, talking about his 31-year-son TJ, who last week skated to victory with the Washington Capitals.

TJ tearfully recalled his dad's battle with Alzheimer's disease in post-game interviews, and how much the victory meant.

"It was pretty surreal when we hugged on the ice," said Tim, wearing a Caps pullover and holding a pennant he received at the championship ceremony.

"We cried, we cried together," said Tim, who helped coach his younger son back in the day in the Seattle Juniors, before the father and son moved to Warroad, Minnesota. Mike Murphy, who has been friends with Tim for 25 years, and helped coach a younger TJ called it a "special, special day."

Tim Oshie didn't talk much about his son's comments, but it is clear he is full of joy from the moment on the ice.

"It was a great day, a great night, probably the best day of my life," he said, adding, "The rest of the story is in front of us."

