Thurston County Sheriff's Office fires employee for sexual harassment

An internal investigation found the civilian employee sexually harassed two female employees over the course of four years, according to the sheriff's office.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A civilian employee with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) was fired on Aug. 31 over complaints that he sexually harassed two female employees over four years, according to the sheriff's office.

After an internal complaint was reported on Aug. 4, TSCO conducted an investigation. When the male employee was placed under investigation, he informed the sheriff's department that he intended to retire on Sept. 1.

The investigation found "significant sexual harassment over the course of four years toward two separate female employees by this male employee," according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff Derek Sanders fired the male employee on Thursday.

Resulting from these complaints, TSCO said it is reviewing all elements of sexual harassment within the agency, including victim-centered reporting methods, trainings and prevention efforts.

An independent criminal investigation will also be conducted by a local police agency.