Thurston County Sheriff: Seatbelt, airbag 'saved my life' in April car accident

Thurston County's sheriff is back at work after suffering a traumatic brain injury due to a car accident.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, back at work after suffering a traumatic brain injury in an April car crash, said wearing a seatbelt saved his life.

“For sure,” said Sanders, “I always wear my seatbelt.”

On the afternoon of April 2, south of Yelm, Sanders was driving his Thurston County Sheriff’s Office vehicle when someone pulled out in front of him on Lake Lawrence Road Southeast.

The driver was in a pickup and was pulling a trailer.

Sanders was flown to Harborview Medical Center.

He missed two weeks of work before returning for light duty.

Sanders said doctors medically cleared him to return to full duty in April.

His vehicle’s onboard dash camera video footage suggested he was going 61 miles per hour in the 50 miles per hour zone seconds before the crash.

Sanders admitted he was speeding on the road that’s near his rural Thurston County home.

The driver of the pickup was initially arrested on vehicular assault charges.

Investigators said a drug recognition expert determined he was under the influence of drugs.

The man allegedly told investigators he had taken methamphetamine the night before the crash.

He was never charged with a crime. The Washington State Patrol is still investigating the crash, according to Sheriff Sanders.

Sanders said he has not paid much attention to the investigation. He said he’s just glad no one was seriously hurt.