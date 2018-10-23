Robert Varner knows he’s lucky.

“Extremely,” said Varner, who was arrested in March on drug and weapons charges.

When the prosecutor told him he was facing three to five years in prison, fear set in.

“I don’t know if I’d be able to handle it, to be honest,” Varner said.

The 54-year-old had never been arrested. Police took him into custody after finding heroin, methamphetamine, and a sawed-off shotgun in his apartment. Police were looking for drug dealers who allegedly had been working out of his Olympia apartment.

But thanks to Thurston County’s “First Look” program, Varner may not spend any time locked up.

For more than a year, prosecutors and defense attorneys have worked with judges identifying cases for the program.

“When you open up the file you take the first look at the case, and say, ‘What are we really trying to accomplish here?’” said deputy prosecutor Wayne Graham.

Graham said those who have committed violent crimes don’t qualify. They’re looking for Class-C felony offenders - those guilty of drug or low-level property crimes. Individuals have to admit they did the crime.

If the individuals complete drug counseling, or make other improvements to their lives, they can avoid jail time and can get the charges dropped.

Graham said about 250 offenders have benefited from the program.

He said some who were in the program re-offended or failed to complete court-ordered tasks.

“I can put down a great dinner,” Graham said. “But I can’t make someone eat with me.”

Graham said the program has reduced crowding in the county jail and they are resolving cases faster.

Next month, Varner enters a sober-living program as part of his court-ordered action. If he successfully completes the drug rehabilitation program, he will likely have his drug and weapon charges dismissed.

“I’ll have … not only a clean slate, but a clean system,” Varner said.

