Thurston County opposes state's proposed airport plans

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A coalition of Thurston County cities and county commissions have sent a formal letter to a state agency in opposition to a proposed airport in the area.

Mayors of Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater, Yelm, Tenino, Rainier, and Bucoda joined the BoCC in the letter sent to state legislators. The BoCC said in the letter it has demonstrated "consistent opposition" to any proposed airport plans since 2020.

Despite the group's opposition, central Thurston County is now one of three potential new sites for a two-runway airport.

The BoCC said a new airport would lead to the loss of agricultural lands in Thurston County and "put at risk the balance our residents have worked hard to maintain with our natural environment."

"Please help us maintain the quality of life and character of Thurston County," the BoCC said in the letter. "Our county has a delicate balance between development and fragile prairie habitats that are home to endangered species."

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050, prompting state lawmakers to look for a new location for a commercial airport.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) studied two types of possible locations for the airport which are “greenfield locations” or undeveloped land and existing airports. There were 10 greenfield locations it considered across Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties.

Enumclaw and Pierce County have voiced similar opposition to plans for proposed airports in the area.