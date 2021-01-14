Thurston County K9 and suspect struck by gunfire after police pursuit

The dog suffered serious but survivable injuries. A 25-year-old man also was in serious condition. It was unclear Wednesday who shot the dog or the man.

GRAND MOUND, Wash. — A Thurston County Sheriff's Office was struck by gunfire after a police vehicle pursuit late Wednesday night, the sheriff's office reported.

A 25-year-old man being chased by the Thurston County Sheriff's deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers also was shot. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition, the sheriff's office reported.

It was not clear Wednesday whose gunfire struck the dog or the suspect. The deputies and troopers involved were uninjured.

The police chase ended around 9 p.m. on Interstate 5 south at milepost 88 near Grand Mound and resulted in the police shooting at the suspect, the sheriff's office reported. Additional information about the incident was not available Wednesday night.

The incident caused a major backup on southbound I-5, with cars stuck on the freeway two hours after the shooting.

The Thurston County Sheriff's office reported that the shooting will be investigated by the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team, headed by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.