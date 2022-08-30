Homeowners in Thurston County are asking for higher taxes. Here's why

The homeowners want to give the county funding, and the authority to clean weeds, pollution and algae from the lake they call home.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than a dozen property owners went before Thurston County commissioners Tuesday with an unusual request: They all wanted their taxes raised to create a Lake Offut Management District.

The homeowners want to give the county funding, as well as the authority to clean weeds, pollution and algae from the lake they call home.

Longtime residents said the problems have gotten worse in the last 10 years.

"It does keep us from enjoying the lake in all kinds of ways,” said Diane Perlman, a member of the Lake Offut Steering Committee.

Her grandmother bought lakefront property more than 100 years ago. Perlman remembers swimming across the lake, something she said can be dangerous today because of weeds.

"Especially where you’d really want to swim with young children, all along the shoreline,” said Perlman.

If county commissioners approve the community’s petition to form a district, property owners would need to approve the measure in an election, perhaps later this year.

Perlman said she was amazed by the support of raising taxes.

"Even people who are investment property owners who never come here were like, 'Yes, we're so glad you're doing this.' They realize their investment is dependent on this being a lake and not a swamp," Perlman said.

Under the petition, submitted by property owners, those with developed, lakefront properties would pay $750 a year. Those with undeveloped, lakefront properties would pay $375 a year and those who own properties upland from the lake would pay $70 a year. The payments would continue for 10 years.