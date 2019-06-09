THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Department is warning people after six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station along Yelm Highway SE.

The skimmers were located on pumps at the Tri Lake Market, which is in the 8000 block of Yelm Highway SE.

The skimmers had been on the pumps since August 30, the Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

Authorities said if you believe you may have been a victim or suspect any unusual activity on your account to contact your bank immediately.

The Sheriff's office is still searching for the people responsible for placing the skimmers on the pumps.