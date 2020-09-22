Thurston County court to decide if electronic signatures OK for initiatives on ballots

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is asking a court to declare that electronic signatures are not acceptable of initiative petitions.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video aired at an earlier date.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is asking a court to declare that electronic signatures are not acceptable of initiative petitions.

Wyman filed a request in Thurston County Superior Court last week. She has previously said she believes the Legislature should weigh in before her office unilaterally begins accepting electronic signatures.

Some initiative sponsors have urged her office to accept them already, given concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyman said 67 initiatives to the Legislature have been proposed this year.