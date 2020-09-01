One person has died, and another was injured in what appears to be a construction accident in Thurston County.

It happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of 16300 block of Vail Loop Rd. Southeast.

Two employees digging a trench for a power line track became trapped when the trench collapsed, said Lt. Ray Brady with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The trench was about 5 to 6 feet deep.

Firefighters were able to rescue one of the employees alive, but their condition is not known at this time.

Lt. Brady said the trench work was part of the Skookumchuck wind energy project, which is developing a 38-turbine wind farm near the Thurston-Lewis county line.

Lt. Brady said while the wet weather may have contributed to the collapse, this was not considered a land or mudslide.