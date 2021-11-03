Thurston County Commissioners declare racism a county crisis

The county will look at hiring practices at county agencies, as well as any other policies that might negatively impact people of color.

LACEY, Wash. — Thurston County Commissioners voted unanimously to declare racism a crisis in the county. Under the declaration, County Manager Ramiro Chavez has until the end of June to create a County Racial Equity Plan.

Chavez has been tasked to look at hiring practices at county agencies, as well as any other county policies that might negatively impact the county’s people of color.

The declaration also calls for the community to get involved.

“Businesses, non-profits, academia, large institutions, faith-based organizations, service clubs, and residents to also rise to the challenge of this crisis,” the declaration reads.

“This is the beginning of a long road to improve the lives of Black, Indigenous, and people of color,” said County Commissioner Carolina Mejia. “I am proud that soon we can finally provide some action behind our words. This is a step forward for all of Thurston County.”

Some in Thurston County fear that the declaration would be the extent of the county's action.

“I’m disappointed with the process,” said Malika Lamont, founder of Black Leaders in Action and Solidarity Thurston County, B.L.A.S.T.

Lamont is concerned community groups like hers won’t be considered when the county is looking for solutions. She also is concerned about a rise in violence towards community members of color.

But others applauded the county's move.

“It’s about time,” said owner of Lacey’s Beau Legs Shelly Harris, who is Black.

She said she and her employees have been called derogatory names by crank callers, and despite a good credit score, she’s been rejected by multiple banks in the county for lines of credit.

“I can’t think of no other reason than systemic racism,” Harris said.

Lauren Rogers, the Black owner of a downtown Olympia bakery Gotti Sweets said a van outside her store had the N-word spray-painted on it recently.

She’s glad the county commissioners want to do something about racism.