Showers will remain in our forecast much of this weekend. There will also be some instability shifting overhead, and a few thunderstorms may mix in with the showers.

The best chance for thunderstorms will be within convergence zone locations (basically between I-90 and Highway 2) in the afternoon hours.

Heavy downpours and even some pea-sized hail may be found in these storms.

Future Radar for Saturday 6/9/18

Future Radar for Sunday 6/10/18

