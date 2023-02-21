Three suspected dead after avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth

Rescue efforts are ongoing for the three missing travelers.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Three people are suspected to have been buried and perished after an avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth, the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) confirmed Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Feb. 19 and involved six backcountry travelers according to the NWAC. One of the other travelers sustained injuries and was evacuated from the scene.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue confirmed it is among the agencies involved in the response.

Avalanche danger was "moderate" above and near the tree line and "low" below the tree line in the east central Cascades for most of the day Sunday, according to the NWAC. However, danger was expected to increase throughout the day as a multi-day storm entered the region, and avalanche danger was forecasted to be "high" above tree line Sunday evening into Monday.