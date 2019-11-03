This past week the Department of Justice announced results from a major enforcement operation aimed at criminals targeting seniors. The department called it the "largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases" in history.

More than 260 people have been charged for crimes against more than two million Americans, the majority of which are elderly. The DOJ and federal agents warn there's still a very real danger for victims over 60 years old.

Three of the defendants were charged in Washington, operating out of Seattle, Shoreline and Gold Bar.

"This year’s sweep involves 13 percent more criminal defendants, 28 percent more in losses, and twice the number of fraud victims as last year’s sweep," said Attorney General William Barr.

The victims scammed in the past year lost a total of $750 million. An estimated two million people were preyed upon by fraudsters.

The majority of the scams were conducted online. The defendants would claim their targets had received a virus and had been hacked. Then the defendants would promise to fix the virus for a fee but instead gain access to the victim's personal information, including credit card numbers.

"The Trump administration has placed a renewed focus on prosecuting those who prey on the elderly, and the results of today’s sweep make that clear," Barr said.

The AARP has created a fraud watch hotline and online network to help.

The department urges anyone who may be a victim of fraud to get in touch with authorities.