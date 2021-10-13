Three Catholic churches vandalized in Seattle

The vandalism is believed to be related to the discovery of the remains of hundreds of indigenous children at residential schools in Canada.

SEATTLE — The Archdioceses of Seattle believes churches in the city have been targeted by vandals in response to unmarked graves found at a Catholic boarding school in Canada over the summer.

Three churches have been vandalized with similar images and phrases. Saint James Cathedral was vandalized in July, Saint Benedict in August and Saint Edward Church overnight Sunday. Seattle Police say all three cases have been referred to a bias crime detective.

The buildings were vandalized with broken windows and spray-painted phrases that read 'stolen children' and 'house of murder.'

It's believed the vandalism is in response to the discovery of indigenous children's remains found in Canada that have been tied to boarding schools that were run by Christian Churches between the 1800s and 1990s.

Indigenous advocates have called for a formal apology from the Catholic Church and the Pope.

Wednesday night outside Saint Edward Church the congregation prayed outside the building. Father Scott Connolly recited a blessing.

"On Monday our church, our spiritual home, was damaged...In the dark, our place of faith saw an act of hatred...We see messages written in pain and anger...We recognize the injustice faced by our Native American brothers and sisters...We understand these wounds are part of the history of the Catholic Church...We seek to learn how we can help heal historical and intergenerational trauma," said Father Connolly.

The Archdiocese of Seattle released this statement regarding the incidents.

“While we are saddened by these acts, our focus remains on the healing of our brothers and sisters who carry the pain of the past. We continue our prayers for the healing that our Native American brothers and sisters seek.”