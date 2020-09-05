Hundreds in Seattle honor Georgia man shot and killed while out for a jog

Ahmaud Arbery, a black man, was taking a jog in his neighborhood when he was chased and shot dead by two white men in a truck.

SEATTLE — Thousands of people across the country were out running or walking Friday to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was fatally shot on Feb. 23 after being chased by Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis, 34, in their pickup truck in Brunswick, Georgia.

”It's a great way to pay tribute to somebody who should still be here,” said Andrew Hammond.

Hammond is one of thousands joining the national movement to "run-with-Maud."

”I could feel that that feeling of, you know, jogging while black, barbecuing while black like everything that we do as black people, it's always met with something dangerous,” said Hammond.

The hashtag #IRunWIthMaud is bringing people together from all backgrounds, after a video was made public showing Arbery being shot and killed while jogging.

"It made me feel like prey to them. I feel like a target of prey, almost like when someone goes hunting and they're looking for deer,” said David Rose.

While processing their emotions, runners like Rafaro Huggins are also trying to widen the conversation.

”I petitioned to people that I know that don't look like me, to be an ally to use their voice and to carry a baton that I think is very necessary,” said Huggins.

Huggins invited his neighbors and friends to do the same 2.23-mile walk happening all over the country. The number symbolizing the date of Arbery's death.