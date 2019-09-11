SEATTLE — It's the end of a colorful tradition in Seattle. Goodwill is holding its final Glitter Sale this weekend.

Think of it as a bucket list sale with unique designer and vintage pieces. You can treasure hunt all in one place over the course of two days.

For its final year, you'll notice wider aisles in the clothing and checkout areas.

It's not all about the deals.

The proceeds help support Goodwill's free job training and education programs.

Goodwill says it's become too expensive to hold the glitter sale every year, so it's now working on better ways to support its mission.

"As much as we love the glitter sale we have found that there's probably other ways we can be better stewards to raise funds for our jobs training and education so we're probably going to come up with some other creative ideas so be on the lookout for that," said Katherine Boury, spokesperson for the Seattle Goodwill.

Over the last 35 years, Seattle Goodwill has raised over $3 million to support free job training and education programs.

The final Glitter Sale is Saturday, Nov 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10.

RELATED: Sparkles and luxury brands abound at Seattle Goodwill's final Glitter Sale

RELATED: Tues 11/5, Goodwill Glitter Sale in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening