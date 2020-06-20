Thousands celebrate Juneteenth in Seattle with march and rallies for racial justice

Crowds of people marched through Seattle's Central District Friday for Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in America.

Thousands of people gathered across Puget Sound Friday for Juneteenth, which is celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States. Rallies and marches took place in Seattle, Tacoma, Snohomish, and across the Northwest and country.

A large crowd rallied at Judkins Park Friday afternoon for a rally organized by Andre Taylor and his group Not This Time! before marching through the Central District

The crowd marched in peace past 23rd and Jackson and then gathered for a another large rally at Jimi Hendrix Park.

“We’re about to have a party," one of the speakers said to the crowd. "This is a celebration. Look at all these Black and brown faces. This is our day!”

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, honors a milestone in Black history in the United States.

The Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all slaves in the United States, was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.

But the news didn’t reach slaves in Texas until June 19, 1865, when General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston. One of Granger's first actions was to read General Order No. 3, which proclaimed "all slaves are free."

The reaction to the news was jubilation, and celebrations – coined Juneteenth – continued in the U.S. for decades.

However, it would take until 1980 for Texas to become the first state to declare it a holiday. Now 47 states, including Washington, and the District of Columbia recognize it.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture now calls Juneteenth “our country’s second Independence Day.”