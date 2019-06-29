PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup nonprofit that has helped young at risk women for decades is now expanding to a larger venue.

Work is underway for a massive, $10.5 million event center that will be used by Step by Step, an organization that helps pregnant women.

This fall, events hosted at the venue will be staffed by young, at-risk women who’ve been through the program. The employment opportunity will give them a chance to learn life skills while developing real-world work skills.



“They wanted to be able to figure this out but they just didn’t know what that looked like, they didn’t have the support system to be able to do that and no one was providing them that time and that space to be able to do that,” said founder and CEO Krista Linden

Step by Step was founded in 1997 with the goal of working to improve the infant mortality rate in Washington. Today they serve more than 12,000 women at a time in Pierce, King, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties.

For 20 years, Krista Linden, a mom of seven herself, has worked to help young pregnant women who aren’t in a position to help themselves.

Rachel Hamilton used to be one of those women.

“She let me know what I needed to do, not only as a woman but as a mother here in life,” Hamilton said.

The nonprofit works with young pregnant women in need. The organization stays with them for the duration of their pregnancy, however, that's historically where the services stopped.

Linden will soon take that a step further.

“We wanted to be able to start with some of those very basic entry level skills that some of them need to get go just to get moving forward,” Linden said.

“This is a beautiful thing, this is a kingdom being built… for queens to get help,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton is one of the first that’s been hired as full time staff. Come this fall she’ll work as a manager overseeing the banquet hall.

A success story they hope to repeat again and again.